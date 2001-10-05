Irked Turner likely to leave AOL

Ted Turner reportedly is expected to leave his post as vice chairman at AOL Time Warner rather than renew his employment contract when it expires at year's end.

The Wall Street Journal reports AOL Time Warner hasn't yet offered Mr. Turner a new contract and he hasn't asked for one, as his future role is under discussion.

Turner became an executive and a big shareholder of Time Warner after the media company bought Turner Broadcasting System in 1996. After the AOL merger, Mr. Turner retained his title of vice chairman and became a "senior adviser," but he lost responsibility for the cable networks.

Turner will likely remain on AOL's board. He still holds 3.8% of AOL stock, according to AOL's most recent proxy statement.