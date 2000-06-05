Iris in HD

NATPE's 2000 Iris Awards have been given a makeover to reflect a changing industry (and aspect ratio). The awards-which recognize excellence in local English and Spanish-language TV programming in the U.S. and Canada-has added a category for High Definition projects.

"The Iris Committee felt that it was pertinent to echo the industry advances made in HD programming within the structure of the Iris Awards," said John Frenzel, Iris chair and director of programming at KTTV(TV) Los Angeles. Each HDTV submission (all TV genres except PSAs are accepted) will be judged on its ability to employ new lighting, filming or set-design techniques geared specifically to high-definition production.