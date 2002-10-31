Ireland: NBC is not AFTRA obstacle

NBC Stations president Jay Ireland has told the Congressional Hispanic Caucus

that "any suggestion that NBC is obstructionist" regarding its new on-air

Chicago Telemundo Communications Group Inc. employees joining the American Federation of Television and

Radio Artists "is untrue."

Ireland continued to call for a secret ballot under National Labor Relations

Board rules to determine whether AFTRA will represent the WSNS(TV) employees who

joined NBC when NBC took over Telemundo this year.

"This process," Ireland wrote, "was established to protect employees from

improper influence from employers or unions and to otherwise ensure the

integrity of the process. In many instances, the outcome of a secret ballot is

in fact different from what might be expected from a public petition, which is

why the NLRB has shown a preference for a secret-ballot election."

Following meetings with Ireland and with AFTRA officials, the Caucus asked

NBC to recognize AFTRA as

negotiator for on-air employees of newly acquired Telemundo station WSNS(TV)

without a secret-ballot election, based on a petition favoring the union signed

by all nine on-air WSNS staffers. AFTRA said such expressions of support have

been recognized in other markets.