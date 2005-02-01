Iraqis Vote: Viewers Elect Fox

The Iraqis have yet to tally up all the votes, but the TV ratings are in and the big winner on election day was Fox News Channel.

Fox news far outpaced its cable rivals during coverage of Sunday's Iraqi elections, drawing more than double the number of viewers of CNN. (Fox also topped cable nets on that other election day--Nov. 2).

Fox News averaged 1.5 million viewers for the total day Sunday, 129% more than CNN's 643,000 and six times MSNBC's 229,000.

During prime time, Fox Averaged 2 million viewers vs. 718,00 for CNN and 214,000 for MSNBC.