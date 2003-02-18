Iraq ousts Fox News' Palkot
Fox News Channel correspondent Greg Palkot was ordered out of Iraq following the
United States' expulsion of a New York-based Iraqi News Agency reporter.
Initially, all four members of the team around Palkot were told to leave, but
the government has since allowed three technicians to remain, leaving open the
possibility of a replacement for Palkot.
Fox News will continue to appeal to the Iraqi government regarding Palkot's
expulsion.
