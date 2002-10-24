Iraq to expel journalists?

The Iraqi government plans to expel all foreign journalists within the

next week, according to news executives.

The Iraqis may allow a small group of journalists back into the country, but

only after the initial expulsion, according to Cable News Network.

The broadcast and cable news outlets have had reporters and producers in Iraq,

and CNN maintains a bureau there.

The Iraqi edict would shut down CNN's bureau, currently staffed with three

correspondents. (CNN's foreign ace, Christiane Amanpour, has been barred from

entering Iraq).

Fox News Channel staffers are still there, but they will need to leave in the next few

days.

CNN head of newsgathering Eason Jordan called the Iraqi

move 'a draconian measure that will sharply curtail the world's knowledge about

what is happening in Iraq.'