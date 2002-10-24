Iraq to expel journalists?
The Iraqi government plans to expel all foreign journalists within the
next week, according to news executives.
The Iraqis may allow a small group of journalists back into the country, but
only after the initial expulsion, according to Cable News Network.
The broadcast and cable news outlets have had reporters and producers in Iraq,
and CNN maintains a bureau there.
The Iraqi edict would shut down CNN's bureau, currently staffed with three
correspondents. (CNN's foreign ace, Christiane Amanpour, has been barred from
entering Iraq).
Fox News Channel staffers are still there, but they will need to leave in the next few
days.
CNN head of newsgathering Eason Jordan called the Iraqi
move 'a draconian measure that will sharply curtail the world's knowledge about
what is happening in Iraq.'
