IPTV Proponents Demo MPEG-4 Delivery

Conditional-access supplier Nagravision, satellite operator PanAmSat (NYSE:PA) and IPTV distribution company SkyWay Connect are demonstrating a satellite-based, secure MPEG-4 IPTV solution for cable operators and emerging network distributors at the NCTA show in Atlanta this week.

SkyWay Connect’s IPTV system uses transponder capacity on PanAmSat’s Galaxy satellites and Nagravision’s Nagra IP conditional-access system to create a low-cost, secure and effective IPTV platform. The system provides operators with access to programming content, including standard- and high-definition channels and video-on-demand (VOD) services, in a secure MPEG-4/AVC format. The demonstration at the NCTA National Show, being held April 9-11 in Atlanta, will highlight the content-security aspects of the platform, obviously of great importance to programmers.

The SkyWay Connect platform supports an open architecture environment that allows operators to choose from many different set-top boxe manufacturers, a number of which will demonstrate product at the PanAmSat and Nagravision booths. SkyWay Connect plans to receive video programming from up to 200 standard-definition providers as well as 16 high-definition channels and VOD content from the top providers. These signals will be combined in an encrypted digital feed that will be sent to a single satellite and returned to authorized IPTV network distributors for distribution to their subscribers.

“Regardless of the medium, IP protocol is clearly emerging as the preferred distribution method of digitally compressed video content,” says Bruce Haymes, senior VP, Corporate Development and Strategy, for PanAmSat. “PanAmSat, Nagravision and Skyway Connect have demonstrated that, by leveraging many of today’s technologies and networks, both programmers and distributors can access the advantages of secure IP video distribution.”