IPG's stock holds tight

Interpublic Group of Cos. Inc.'s stock rose more than 8 percent (up $1.28 to

$17.06 per share) Wednesday following word that the company was restating

five years of earnings after uncovering $68.5 million in charges at McCann-Erickson WorldGroup's international operations that weren't properly expensed.

In a conference call with analysts Tuesday, company executives asserted

that $68.5 million was "not material" to the company's earnings totals over five

years.

The fact that the stock didn't take a beating suggested that the street

accepted that assertion.

For the second quarter, the company reported an 8 percent revenue decline to

$1.6 billion, but a wide positive earnings swing to $117 million, compared

with a $113 million loss for the second quarter of 2001.

Company executives said they expected the revenue situation to improve slowly,

quarter by quarter, but full-year revenues would be down in the

mid-single-digit range.