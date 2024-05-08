IPG’s Kinesso Unit Adds Senior Executives to Lineup
Tom Amies-Cull named global COO; Amie Owen tapped as chief growth officer at commerce division
Kinesso, the centralized tech and data unit at media agency IPG Mediabrands, named Tom Amies-Cull as global chief operating officer and Amie Owen as global chief growth officer of Kinesso Commerce.
Amies-Cull joins Kinesso from Dentsu, where he was global chief operating officer for media. Based in the U.K. he will report to Kinesso Global CEO Jarrod Martin and oversee the intergration of tech and data solutions across IPG Mediabrands.
Owen was global chief commerce officer for UM Worldwide, an IPG Mediabrands agency. At UM, she led the launch of Shoptimizer and is expected to continue to build Kinesso’s commerce capabilities.
“The complexity of the media industry continues to grow exponentially, our clients constantly find themselves in unchartered territory. We want to provide them with the expertise and confidence that they are doing what’s best for their business at every turn,” Martin said.
“The addition of Tom in a global operations leadership role will help us scale our tech expertise across markets and transform the way we work, while Amie’s deep knowledge and experience in commerce will be brought to the center, benefitting all clients,” he added.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.