IPG stock takes a beating

Investors continued to batter the stock of Interpublic Group of Cos. Inc. for a second straight day Tuesday.

On Monday, the ad-agency holding company said it was delaying

releasing its second-quarter financial results one week to Aug. 13.

IPG's shares fell 24 percent to $14.99 apiece Monday after the company said its

audit committee needed more time to review the numbers, prompting widespread

speculation that something was amiss.

In Tuesday-morning trading, the shares were down another 7 percent to $13.97

despite a huge morning rally of stocks generally -- the Dow Jones Industrial

Average was up 300 points by 11 a.m.

Other ad-agency holding companies, which took beatings along with IPG

Monday, rebounded with the market Tuesday.

The WWP Group and Omnicom Group Inc. were both down 7 percent Monday.

In mid-morning trading Tuesday, Omnicom was up 11 percent to $52.59 and WPP

was up 7 percent to $34.40.