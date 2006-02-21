IPC, Narrowstep Launch Paralympics Site

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has partnered with television internet company Narrowstep Inc. to launch Paralympicsport.tv, securing worldwide coverage of the Paralympic Winter Games for the first time. The Paralympic Games are second only to the Olympics in size and scope, and feature the world’s most elite athletes with physical disabilities.

Designed to establish a global media platform for the Paralympic sporting community, the site becomes fully operational Tuesday. The IPC expects to broadcast over 100 hours of coverage from the 2006 Paralympic Winter Games in Torino, from March 10-19, including live coverage of the opening and closing ceremonies, all four sports of alpine skiing, ice sledge hockey, Nordic skiing and wheelchair curling, archival footage, and daily highlights from the previous day’s competitions.

The IPC supervises and coordinates the Paralympic Summer and Winter Games and is the international governing body of sports for athletes with a disability.

Narrowstep Inc. is a leading provider of Internet-based video-content delivery, providing services to clients in the U.K., the U.S., and various other countries throughout the world, including Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands.

Narrowstep’s Television Operating System (TelVOS) will allow the site to operate at up to 1.8 Mbps and offer a 24-hour schedule, on-demand programming, highlights, live events, and a searchable “Paralympic Archive” from various competitions.

Clifford Webb, COO of Narrowstep, said in a statement, “We’re delighted to partner with the IPC in creating this exciting opportunity which will dramatically increase the coverage of Paralympic sports.”

IPC’s worldwide partners, Samsung and Visa, are the first presenting sponsors for the channel.