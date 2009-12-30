IowaAttorney General Sides With Mediacom Interim Carriage Request

Iowa's

attorney general is among those who wants to make sure Mediacom cable subs

don't lose access to the Iowa Hawkeyes appearance in the Orange Bowl Jan. 4.

In

a letter to FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski, Attorney General Thomas Miller

asked the FCC to grant Mediacom's request for interim carriage of Sinclair

stations beyond the Dec. 31 end of the carriage contract if the two sides

cannot come to terms on a new deal or agree to interim carriage themselves.

Sinclair CEO David Smith has already rejected a Mediacom offer of a 90-day

extension, countering that he would agree to a one-year extension, which

Mediacom does not favor.

Miller

cited the complaint filed by Mediacom charging Sinclair with not bargaining in

good faith and unfair leverage in negotiating both for owned stations and

managed stations in the same market. "Because of the seriousness of the

issues, and the imminent loss of transmission," he wrote in a letter dated

Dec. 29, Miller asked the FCC "to grant interim carriage rights"

pending the outcome of the complaint, he said.

Iowa

stations that could be pulled from Mediacom systems include the Fox affiliate

in Des Moines, and Fox and CBS affils in Cedar Rapids.

As

of about 5 p.m. there was no deal, and an FCC spokesperson said the commission,

which has been pushing the two sides to resolve the issue, had gotten a

"no progress" report about 3 p.m.

"The

loss of transmission of these networks on Jan. 1, 2010, will present an

irreparable loss to Iowans interested in sports broadcasting and other major

programming," Miller wrote.

Smith

has countered that argument in other venues by saying that the game is still

available over the air or on DISH or DirecTV.