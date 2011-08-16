Ion's Jenkins Named LIN CTO

Brett Jenkins has been named vice president and chief technology officer at LIN. It's a new post at LIN, and Jenkins is tasked with advancing the company's information technology strategies and opportunities for business development.

He will "advise the company on new technologies, trends and best practices for integration; develop new business models across all areas of technology, including broadcast, Internet, and mobile; and maximize the growth and efficiency of all broadcast and digital operations," LIN said in a statement.

Jenkins will report to Vincent L. Sadusky, LIN president and CEO.

Jenkins was most recently the vice president of technology at Ion Media Networks, and has done stints at Thales Broadcast & Multimedia and Thomson. He serves on the board at Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC).

"Brett's strong technical knowledge and strategic thinking, along with his demonstrated ability to identify and apply technology to business opportunities, will further position our company for growth and success," said Sadusky.