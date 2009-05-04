Ion Taps Jenkins For Tech Post

Ion Media networks has named Brett Jenkins VP, technology, responsible for overseeing implementation of the company's digital TV and mobile programs.

That puts him in charge of some of the industry's most ambitious multicasting efforts for its largest station group in terms of number of outlets--60 stations.

Jenkins, a transmission expert who was part of the Advanced Television Systems Committee specialist group which drafted a preliminary Mobile/Handheld standard that is expected to be formalized this summer, will continue to report to Ion president of engineering David Glenn. Glenn cited Jenkins' contributions to mobile DTV and other new platforms in announcing his promotion.

"Brett's extensive experience and knowledge in the areas of digital television, datacasting applications, research and development in emerging technologies has been invaluable as we implement our vision for growth in the digital and mobile spaces," said Glenn in a statement. "He will continue to guide our strategy as we move forward."

Jenkins joined Ion in 2007 as director, technology strategy and development. He previously worked for Thomson Broadcast & Multimedia, Inc., where he held several positions including that of TV transmission U.S. product manager and VP of engineering and business development.

A member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE), Jenkins has authored and presented technical papers and tutorials on various digital communications topics, including the DTV transmitter chapter for the 10th edition of the NAB Engineering Handbook.

Jenkins holds a BSEE from the University of Massachusetts/Amherst, from which he graduated with honors, and an MBA from Boston University.