Ion Strikes Carriage Deal With U-Verse

Ion Media Networks--Formerly Pax TV--has struck a carriage deal with AT&T's U-Verse multichannel video service.

AT&T will carry the Ion Television programming on Ion's TV stations, as well as its two digital multicast channels, kids network qubo and lifestyle/wellness network, Ion Life.

U-Verse is part of AT&T's Project Lightspeed initiative to deliver a suite of services, including high-speed Internet and, eventually, VoIP telephone service via fiber either to the home or closer to it.

