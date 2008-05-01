ION Media Networks Grabs ER

ION Media Networks arranged a licensing agreement with Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution to air seasons 11-14 of medical drama ER starting in June.

The long-running program, currently airing on NBC, will run in primetime on ION Television.

ER has won 22 Emmy Awards over the course of its run.

“This deal with Warner Bros. highlights ION Television’s evolution both in terms of programming and target audience -- a major consideration for advertisers,” said ION chairman and CEO Brandon Burgess, a former NBC executive. “ER is one of America’s most acclaimed series. The addition of this show underscores our network’s commitment to contemporary, quality programming that will appeal to a wide audience.”

ION has been ramping up its offerings of late. It recently announced securing the rights to programs such as Criminal Minds, Ghost Whisperer and Quantum Leap.