Ion Media Buys 5 Full-Power UHF Television Stations

Ion Media said it purchased five full-power UHF broadcast stations.

Ion bought KILM-TV in Los Angeles from Sunbelt Television. It also acquired WDLI-TV, Cleveland; WCLJ-TV, Indianapolis; WSFJ-TV, Columbus; and WKOI-TV, Dayton, from Trinity Broadcasting Network.

Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Ion said the five stations cover more than 9.1 million TV households and give it a total of 70 full-power stations.

“These acquisitions follow through on our commitment to invest in Ion’s broadcast television growth story,” said Brandon Burgess, chairman and CEO of Ion Media. “Over-the-air and over-the-top are the two fastest growing wireless delivery platforms for affordable quality television content. Our focus on UHF spectrum and quality content will allow us to best provide both OTA and OTT services to value-oriented distribution partners and consumers.”

Ion said it was already the largest U.S. holders of full-power broadcast TV spectrum.

As part of the transactions, Ion also acquired five broadcast towers from Trinity, in support of an expeditious spectrum repack of Ion’s stations, to conclude the Broadcast Incentive Spectrum Auction in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission.