Ion Has Big Prime Plans

Ion Television has ambitious plans to offer flashier and more compelling programming. At its New York upfront last week, Chairman/CEO Brandon Burgess unveiled the new slogan "Positively Entertaining," and Ion announced a slew of popular off-net series it will be airing, including Boston Legal, ER, The Dead Zone, Ghost Whisperer and Criminal Minds.

Ion also announced that RHI Entertainment will deliver 12 original movies over the course of 2008-2009 for weekend airing. Ion reaches 94 million homes via broadcast, cable and satellite systems.