Ion Grabs U.S. Rights to ‘Durham County’

Ion Television has signed a deal with ITV Global Entertainment to acquire the exclusive U.S. rights to the Canadian crime drama Durham County. Produced by Back Alley Films and Muse Entertainent, the hour-long program features Flashpoint star Hugh Dillon as a homicide detective. It’ll air on Ion in 2009.



“Durham County brings award-winning suspense, storytelling, and casting to ION’s first foray into 2009 original programming,” said Ion Media Networks chairman/CEO Brandon Burgess. “With eerie crime storylines, Durham County, along with the CBS hit show Criminal Minds, will offer ‘positively thrilling’ primetime appointment viewing on ION Television.”