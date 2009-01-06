Ion Grabs U.S. Rights to ‘Durham County’
By B&C Staff
Ion Television has signed a deal with ITV Global Entertainment to acquire the exclusive U.S. rights to the Canadian crime drama Durham County. Produced by Back Alley Films and Muse Entertainent, the hour-long program features Flashpoint star Hugh Dillon as a homicide detective. It’ll air on Ion in 2009.
“Durham County brings award-winning suspense, storytelling, and casting to ION’s first foray into 2009 original programming,” said Ion Media Networks chairman/CEO Brandon Burgess. “With eerie crime storylines, Durham County, along with the CBS hit show Criminal Minds, will offer ‘positively thrilling’ primetime appointment viewing on ION Television.”
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.