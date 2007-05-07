Ion Gets FiOS Carriage

ION Media Networks has struck a carriage deal with Verizon's FiOS video service.

The telco will carry ION Television, as well as digital networks qubo (kids), Ion Life (health), The Worship Networks and iMetro (lifestyle) channels.

ION Television is the former Pax Television being remade under CEO Brandon Burgess, the former NBC executive who was moved over to revitalize the programmer and protect NBC's investment in the company.

