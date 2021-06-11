Ion Adding ‘Chicago Fire’ to Lineup Starting June 15

Ion Television, freshening its programming, has made a deal with NBCUniversal Global Distribution to add Chicago Fire to its lineup.

Ion will air Chicago Fire episodes on Tuesday, starting at 11 a.m. straight through till 2 a.m.

The network runs Chicago P.D. from 11 a.m. through 2 a.m. on Thursdays.

Ion’s deal with NBCU gives it rights to all nine seasons and 195 episodes of the Dick Wolf drama.

Ion was acquired by the E.W. Scripps C o. earlier this year for $2.65 billion. Ion became part of the local broadcaster’s new national networks unit , which also includes digital broadcast networks Court TV, Laff, Bounce and Newsy.

Executive produced by Dick Wolf and created by Michael Brandt and Derek Haas, Chicago Fire is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

Over its nine seasons, the cast of the series has included Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney and Eamonn Walker, Kara Killmer, Miranda Rae Mayo, David Eigenberg, Joe Miñoso, Christian Stolte, Alberto Rosende, Daniel Kyri, Monica Raymund, Lauren German, Yuri Sardarov and Charlie Barnett.