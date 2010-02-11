Ion Acquires ‘Shark', ‘Godfather' Trilogy
Ion Television has inked deals with the likes of Paramount
Pictures Worldwide Television Distribution, Twentieth Television and Warner
Bros. Television Distribution to acquire 30-plus feature films and TV series,
including the programs Shark (seasons 1-2) and Texas Justice
(seasons 1-4) and the films The Godfather I, II and III, Death
Wish and Top Gun.
"Ion Television continues to position itself as the premiere
programming destination for the many viewers looking for top feature films,"
said Ion Senior VP Kristine Hunsinger. "With this announcement, Ion
Television is establishing itself as a clear choice for appointment viewing."
Ionclimbed out of bankruptcy in December, wiping away $2.7 billion in legacy
debt and preferred stock claims. At the time, Chairman/CEO Brandon Burgess said
Ion had $150 million in "growth funding" to acquire programming and build the
Ion brand.
