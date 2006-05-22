Investors To Acquire Nielsen Parent
A group largely made up of American equity funds is poised to take over Dutch publisher VNU, the parent of Nielsen Media and several media trade magazines.
The group -- Valcon -- says that shareholders owning 78.7% of the company tendered their stock.
Valcon is composed of U.S. private-equity firms including Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, Carlyle Group, Blackstone Group, Hellman & Friedman and Thomas H. Lee Partners.
The firms have said they plan to keep the company "substantially together as an integrated company."
In addition to Nielsen, VNU also owns a group of trade magaiznes includiing Hollywood Reporter, Billboard, MediaWeek and AdWeek.
