Investigation Into Black Youth Suicide Running on Tegna Station Websites

A three-part investigation into the rising suicide rate among Black youth will appear on Tegna stations’ websites and apps starting January 23.

The series, produced by Tegna’s Atticus investigative unit from WXIA-TV, Atlanta, focuses on two families who lost sons to suicide. It shows how schools are ill-equipped to handle the situation and the poor record keeping and data that obscures the magnitude of the crisis.

A special hosted by WXIA journalist Madison Carter featuring guests from the series will debut on Tegna stations’ streaming apps on February 1.

“Journalists rarely get the opportunity in their career to do stories with potential to change or save lives – this series aims to do both,” said Carter, who led the A Different Cry investigation.

Tegna stations have the option to air all or part of the series on air during their newscasts, the company said.

“Suicide attempts among Black children are double than those of their white peers,” said Monika Diaz, content director at Tegna. “We explore why suicides in Black youth are undercounted and how prevention efforts are failing communities of color.”

Tegna’s Atticus unit previously did investigations into the high death rate of American mothers, sex trafficking, the care of veterans suffering from post traumatic stress disorder and the rise in heroin related deaths in the suburbs. ■