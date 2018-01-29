Investigation Discovery Orders Season Three of ‘People Magazine Investigates’

Investigation Discovery (ID) has ordered a third season of People Magazine Investigates. A partnership between ID, Radley Studios and Time Inc. Productions, People Magazine Investigates draws on the true-crime reporting of People. The third season is slated to premiere in late 2018.



“We are thrilled with the success of People Magazine Investigates and our continued partnership with the editorial team at People,” said Henry Schleiff, group president of Investigation Discovery, Destination America and American Heroes Channel. “We look forward to combining stories from People’s dynamic investigative reporting team along with Radley’s unparalleled production to deliver a new season that will keep audiences riveted and engaged.”



The season two finale airs Monday, Jan. 29.



Related: Tribune, Sinclair Pick Up 'True Crime Files' for Fall



“We are delighted with the positive reception the first two seasons of People Magazine Investigates have received,” said Jess Cagle, editor-in-chief of People and editorial director of the Time Inc. Style and Entertainment Group. “We look forward to collaborating once again with our partners at ID for a third season of compelling, true-crime storytelling from People’s impressive reporting team.”



People Magazine Investigates is produced by Radley Studios and Time Inc. Productions. Emily Snyder, Brandon Hill, Chad Itskowitz, Kurt Spenser, Jess Cagle and Dan Wakeford are the executive producers.