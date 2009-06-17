Investigation Discovery Let’s Viewers 'Decide'

Investigation Discovery is launching a new series with an unusual take on criminal forensics.

Forensics: You Decide will see someone standing accused of a crime in each episode. The series will then delve into the forensics arguments supporting their guilt (from the perspective of the prosecution) or innocence (from the defense) as they would be presented to a criminal jury.

The point of the exercise is to show how the same evidence can lead to two very different conclusions. The show will end with the jury reaching its “verdict,” though viewers can decide whether the evidence warranted the decision.

Forensics: You Decide will also be the first Investigation Discovery series to utilize Facebook Connect. The service lets Facebook users discuss the series, evidence and outcome on their own Facebook pages.

Sirens Media created the concept and produces the series for Investigation Discovery.

The series will premiere the first of its 13 episodes Monday, August 3 at 10 p.m.