Investigation Discovery Inks Deal With Paula Zahn

Investigation Discovery has signed a talent and development deal with former CNN anchor Paula Zahn. The first new program produced under the agreement will be a weekly investigative newsmagazine, hosted by Zahn. Pending a green light, the series will debut this year. Scott Weinberg and Scott Sternberg will executive produce the newsmagazine.

“I am excited to join Investigation Discovery to create a series that's driven by compelling storytelling. The process of uncovering the truth is something I have always been passionate about,” said Zahn in a statement. “Scott Weinberger, Scott Sternberg and I are looking forward to a long working relationship and new home with ID.”

Zahn joins comedian Whoopi Goldberg’s Whoop Inc. in striking a development deal with ID, though Zahn’s 30 years of news experience would seem to be a more natural fit for the network’s programming.