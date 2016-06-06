Investigation Discovery Holds Crime Festival IDCON

Investigation Discovery (ID) has added Tamron Hall, cohost of Today, anchor of MSNBC Live with Tamron Hall and host of ID’s Deadline Crime, to its lineup at IDCON, a gathering of crime-TV lovers.

IDCON happens June 11 at the Altman Building in New York. Admission is free. ID has issued tickets to 300 guests, with many more put on a waiting list.

Todd Robbins, host of True Nightmares, will emcee the event, which includes panels featuring ID personalities, peeks at upcoming programming, and “immersive activities any super sleuth will enjoy,” says ID, including virtual reality.

“We knew that our ‘ID Addicts’ were the greatest fans out there, but the response to our first-ever IDCON exceeded even our own high expectations, with the event selling out in less than eight hours,” said Henry Schleiff, group president, Investigation Discovery, American Heroes Channel and Destination America. “This exclusive event is our way of both thanking and celebrating the passion of this incredible fan base. We’re confident that now, with exciting additions like Tamron Hall and Todd Robbins, IDCON will truly be a day to die for.”

Attendees can take part in a virtual reality experience for I (Almost) Got Away With It; an interactive “solve the mystery” forensic lab built around a new series; and a booth featuring season two of ID’s “Detective” podcast.

Panels include Inside the Criminal Mind with Deadly Women’s Candice DeLong and Mind of a Murderer Michelle Ward; Justice for All with On the Case’s Paula Zahn, Tamron Hall, Hate in America’s Tony Harris and Killer Instinct’s Chris Hansen; and Not Your Average Joefeaturing Homicide Hunter’s Lt. Joe Kenda and Det. Garry McFadden of the upcoming series I am Homicide.

The event runs noon to 5 p.m.