'Today' Names Tamron Hall Cohost of Third Hour

NBC has named Tamron Hall as Today cohost for the 9 a.m. hour, joining Al Roker, Natalie Morales and Willie Geist.

Hall has regularly appeared as a substitute host on Today, usually filling in for Carson Daly in the "Orange Room."

“We’re really excited to officially welcome Tamron into the Today family,” said Today executive producer Don Nash. “She brings wit, enthusiasm and a keen sensibility to an all-around fantastic team, and I think Tamron, Al, Natalie and Willie will have a lot of fun together hosting the third hour.”

Hall is the anchor of MSNBC’s NewsNation, which debuted in 2010.