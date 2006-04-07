Inventor Slips Against CSI

Well, folks, it’s not American Idol.

The numbers for Simon Cowell’s American Inventor were down Thursday from its second installment last week, earning a 3.6 rating/9 share in the key 18-49 demo from 9-10, according to Fast Affiliate overnight numbers. Last week, Inventor pulled a 5.1/13 and won its time slot, and in its first week, it powered the network to No. 1. But this week, it was, for the first time, up against CSI (which had been off in the time slot for two weeks due to NCAA hoops), and the CBS show’s 7.3/19 time slot win ate into Inventor’s numbers.

CBS was the No. 1 network for the night with a 5.8/16.

NBC was second with a 3.6/10 in the demo. An episode of My Name Is Earl from 9-9:30 was its highest-rated show at a 4.7/12.

ABC was third with a 2.9/8. And although Inventor was down, it did give the network its best numbers of the night.

Fox came in fourth with a 2.1/6. The OC gave the network its best numbers with a 2.4/6 from 9-10.

Fifth and sixth: The WB with a 1.6/4 and UPN with an 0.9/3.