Inventor Doesn’t ‘Survive’ Thursday Night

Thursday night’s finale of American Inventor didn't register much of a blip on the ratings radar, with most eyes on the CBS lineup, according to Nielsen fast affiliate averages.

Survivor won the 8-9 hour for CBS with a 5.7 rating/17 share average in the 18-49 demo. NBC’s Will & Grace penultimate episode coupled with My Name is Earl put the peacock in second place for the hour with an average 3.7/11. Third was Fox with a That 70’s Show Retrospective and X-Men bringing in a 3.3/10.



Smallville put The WB fourth with a 2.0/6 while ABC’s countdown to the finale of American Inventor was a disappointing fifth for its first of two hours, averaging a disappointing 1.6/5. ABC had hoped to recapture some of the reality magic it found on Thursday nights with Dancing With the Stars, but, after a strong start, inventor was unable to hold much audience interest.UPN was sixth with Everybody Hates Chris and Love, Inc. at 1.1/3.

The offing of a main character on CSI gave CBS the 9 hour handily with an 8.2/21.

NBC’s continuation of My Name is Earl and The Office combined for a 4.0/10, beating Fox’s continuation of the 70’s Retrospective by a feather with a 3.9/10. ABC’s Inventor upped itself to fourth place in its second hour for the call-in finale which got a 2.6/7. Fifth was a repeat of Smallville on The WB with a 1.1/3 and UPN was sixth with episodes of Eve and Cuts.

CBS won the 10 hour by an eyelash, as Without a Trace brought in a 5.8/15 while NBC’s ER flew higher in the second half hour to average out at a 5.5/15. Primetime put ABC third with a 2.8/7.

Overall for the night, CBS won with a 6.6/18; NBC was second with a 4.4/12; Fox was third with a 3.6/10; ABC fourth at a 2.3/6; The WB fifth with a 1.6/4, and UPN sixth at a 0.9/3.