Invasion Premiere Treads Lightly

In the aftermath of the devastation caused by Hurricane Katrina—and with Hurricane Rita now threatening parts of the country—ABC ran the following disclaimer prior to Wednesday night’s premiere episode of Invasion.

“This family drama contains images of a fictional hurricane and its aftermath. Due to recent events, viewers may be sensitive to some of the following images.”

Early in the first episode of the new drama, a hurricane hits the Florida coast—which leads to the main plotline of the show.

While the footage is brief and relatively tame, it does depict the aftermath of the disaster, including an overturned automobile and a damaged house, images that might be sensitive given the situation in the Gulf Coast region.

ABC had previously sidelined some promos for the show.