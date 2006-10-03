Introducing Fox on Demand

To keep fan interest during the baseball playoffs, Fox will make full, ad-supported episodes of its primetime fall season available for free on MySpace and Fox sites in 24 Fox owned and operated markets. "Fox on Demand," being coordinated through Fox's Interactive Media, Broadcasting and Stations groups, will see the same Fox content distributed through both local and national online platforms.

Starting today and running throughout October and November, consumers can stream previously aired episodes fro returning and new Fox series including Bones, Prison Break, Standoff, Vanished , Talk Show With Spike Feresten, Til Death and Justice on MySpace.com and on the web sites of the 24 Fox owned and operated stations with broadband video players embedded in their local sites. Toyota, Burger King and Lionsgate will sponsor the episodes.

The move is designed to sustain viewer interest in the shows while Fox broadcasts Major League Baseball games this fall. On-air spots will drive viewers online and to build stations and advertisers interest in online promotions.