Int'l Hoops Tournament to Be Carried on NBA TV and ESPN2
By Ben Grossman
The National Basketball Association’s NBA TV and ESPN2 will carry a total of ten games from the NBA Europe Live international exhibition basketball tournament beginning Thursday, October 5.
NBA TV will air eight games beginning with an October 5 doubleheader featuring the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Spanish club FC Barcelona and the San Antonio Spurs vs. French club Adecco ASVEL Lyon.
The league will also stream a live webcast of the Spurs-Lyon game on its website at NBA.com.
ESPN 2 will air two games, beginning with a 76ers vs. Phoenix Suns contest on October 10.
The NBA has also secured European broadcast distribution for the event in 45 countries in 20 languages via 33 television partners.
