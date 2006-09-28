Int'l Hoops Tournament to Be Carried on NBA TV and ESPN2

The National Basketball Association’s NBA TV and ESPN2 will carry a total of ten games from the NBA Europe Live international exhibition basketball tournament beginning Thursday, October 5.

NBA TV will air eight games beginning with an October 5 doubleheader featuring the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Spanish club FC Barcelona and the San Antonio Spurs vs. French club Adecco ASVEL Lyon.

The league will also stream a live webcast of the Spurs-Lyon game on its website at NBA.com.

ESPN 2 will air two games, beginning with a 76ers vs. Phoenix Suns contest on October 10.

The NBA has also secured European broadcast distribution for the event in 45 countries in 20 languages via 33 television partners.