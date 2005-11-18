Int'l Hit Deal Dealt To NBC

NBC has said “deal” to Endemol USA (Fear Factor, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition), which will produce Deal or No Deal—an internationally formatted game show now seen in more than 35 countries—to air as a four-night event from 8-9 p.m. Dec. 19-22.

Hoping to capture viewers around the holidays when original programming is scarce, NBC is looking to replicate ABC’s early success following the 1999 summer debut of the hit British import, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

Deal or No Deal, executive produced by Scott St. John and hosted by actor-comedian Howie Mandel, involves contestants playing and dealing for a top prize of $1 million dollars by selecting from 26 sealed briefcases, full of varying amounts of cash ranging from a penny on up.

Players must pick one with an unknown amount of cash, which is not unsealed until the end. The host tempts players with a cash offer to turn in their brief case as they continue to eliminate and open the remaining cases.