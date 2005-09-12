Int'l Academy Creates New Emmys, Prize

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is creating three new International Interactive Emmy awards and a Pioneer Prize to be presented at MIPTV 2006, in partnership with festival organizer Reed MIDEM (the trade show wing of the same company that owns B&C).

Slated for April 5, 2006, the presentation marks the first Emmy Awards ceremony held outside of the U.S. Deadline for entries is Oct. 31.

Said Bruce Paisner, president & CEO of the academy: “These awards, and the partnership with Reed MIDEM, are part of the International Academy's new strategy of participating in major events around the world, recognizing achievements on the cutting edge of our industry and providing enhanced benefits for our members."

Added Reed MIDEM CEO and International Academy board member Paul Zilk: “The International Interactive Emmy Awards is the result of a longstanding partnership with the Academy. Now that MIPTV is also an international forum for rapid technological developments, we can be assured that this annual event will become a significant date in our industry’s calendar from next year onwards.”

The three new International Interactive Emmy Award categories:- Best Interactive Television Program for shows enhanced with interactive content;- Best Interactive Channel for a non-linear TV channel that is available to the viewer on a 24/7 basis, which allows for interaction and engagement with on-screen content;

- And Best Interactive Television Service, which permits users to access multiple video, audio, data and interactive applications.

The Pioneer Prize is not an Emmy, but rather a special initiative of the academy to honor innovative contributions to the field of interactive television.