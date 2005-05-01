Interview Déjà Vu
By Staff
Like any network, CNBC is proud of its scoops, proclaiming an interview “First on CNBC” when its producers score a good CEO or government official. The problem is that it’s not always true.
On April 26, CNBC scored a live interview with Adel Al-Jubeir, foreign-policy advisor to Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Abdullah, touting the conversation as “First on CNBC.” Al-Jubeir was accompanying Abdullah on a U.S. trip that included a meeting with President Bush.
But CNBC wasn’t first. If you had been flipping the dial earlier, you would have seen Al-Jubeir much earlier that day, on Fox News. The “First on CNBC” interview was at 4:45 p.m. ET; the Saudi official was on Your World With Neil Cavuto at 4:10 p.m.
Execs at rival networks have noticed this kind of overselling in the past. A CNBC spokesman says producers use “exclusive” or “first” graphics only after asking interview subjects or handlers if they’ve appeared on any other network during that particular news cycle. A Fox News spokesman dismissed CNBC and its low Nielsen ratings: “You can pretty much get away with anything when no one’s watching.”
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.