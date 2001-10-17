Intertainer launches SVOD service

Intertainer Inc. and Microsoft Corp. launched the former's

subscription-video-on-demand service in the top 35 broadband markets Wednesday,

including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, San Francisco, Seattle and

Washington, D.C.

Intertainer has spent much of its time during the past two years working out

content deals with major studios, and Wednesday's announcement signals the next

step in the company's business.

According to Intertainer, it has more than 70,000 hours of content, and it

has partnered with studios including Universal Studios, Warner Bros., DreamWorks

SKG and New Line Cinema, as well as networks including NBC, PBS, ESPN and

Discovery Channel.

Microsoft is involved with encoding of the content, which will be done with

'Windows Media Video 8' at 500 kilobits per second, allowing for a full-screen

viewing experience at what Intertainer said is better than VHS quality. 'Windows

Media DRM' is being used for content protection.

Among the programs and movies available are The Mexican, Fifteen

Minutes, Sweet November and episodes of NBC's Saturday Night

Live and A&E Network's Biography.

Intertainer's SVOD service is 'FirstPass' at $7.99 per month, offering access

to TV content. Once users sign up for FirstPass, full-length feature films can

be purchased on a pay-per-view basis. New-release titles are $3.99, library

titles are $2.99 and music videos are free.

The full list of markets is Atlanta; Baltimore; Boston; Charlotte, N.C.;

Chicago; Cincinnati; Cleveland; Columbus, Ohio; Dallas; Denver; Detroit;

Hartford, Conn.; Houston; Indianapolis; Kansas City, Mo.; Los Angeles; Miami;

Milwaukee; Minneapolis; Nashville, Tenn.; New York; Orlando, Fla.; Philadelphia;

Phoenix; Pittsburgh; Portland, Ore.; Raleigh, N.C.; Sacramento, Calif.; Salt

Lake City; San Diego; San Francisco; Seattle; St. Louis; Tampa, Fla.; and

Washington D.C.