Intertainer Adds WMG Videos

Intertainer and Warner Music Group (WMG) have signed a non-exclusive licensing agreement that will allow Intertainer users in the U.S. on the Intertainer.tv and Intertainer.com broadband platforms to have on-demand secure streaming access to WMG-controlled music videos from The Atlantic Group, Elektra Entertainment Group, London-Sire Records, and Warner Bros. Records Inc. Intertainer will also work with Warner Music Group to market new artists and promote catalog titles.