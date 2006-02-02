Interpublic Unveils Media Lab

The Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) Thursday unveiled its new Emerging Media Lab in Los Angeles, designed to provide IPG and its clients with a physical and virtual space in which to experience new technologies and test new marketing programs.

The lab was launched under the umbrella of Interpublic Media, which oversees all of IPG’s media businesses including Initiative, MAGNA Global, and Universal McCann.

The lab includes a digital living room, a kitchen and a conference room that will be used to replicate the home and office spaces where new technologies and devices will be used. It will features existing and emerging platforms such as media center PCs, IPTV receivers and mobile video devices.

IPG also plans on launching a dedicated website for associated case studies, white papers and a monthly newsletter.

The lab will be overseen by Greg Johnson, who has the title of executive director of the Interpublic Emerging Media Lab. Lori Schwartz will serve as director of the project. IPG plans on adding a second facility in New York later this year.