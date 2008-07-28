Interpublic Sets Behavioral-Ad Deal with Navic

Units of ad-agency giant Interpublic Group established a nonexclusive partnership Monday with behavioral ad specialist Navic Networks for interactive-TV ad buys via cable and satellite TV.

Navic, based in Waltham, Mass., sifts through set-top-box viewership data to track audience movements. Microsoft owns Navic.

Interpublic’s participants are Initiative, Universal McCann, MAGNA Global Worldwide and IPG’s Emerging Media Lab, which are part of a newly created ad-buying Mediabrands umbrella unit. An article Monday in The Wall Street Journal said Mediabrands agreed to place ads with at least $1 million in ad inventory with cable operators that are aligned with Navic.

“We are seeking new technologies to deliver unparalleled accountability to clients, and aligning with Navic was a natural fit,” said Nick Brien, CEO of Mediabrands. “By combining the power of television with the accountability of the Web, we’re able to offer our world-class clients cutting-edge technology to help them maximize the [return on investment] for their advertising dollars.”

A press release said Mediabrands entities and their clients get to use Navic tools to optimize media buys, including its Admira national media service.

Brian Wieser, director of industry analysis at Magna, said the Navic service tracks audience movement in real-time, which long-range ad buys would not always be able to anticipate.