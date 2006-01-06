Interpublic Names CFO

Interpublic Media, the media arm of advertising and marketing firm conglomerate The Interpublic Group, has named Terry Santisi chief financial officer.

Santisi joins Interpublic Media from financial and accounting firm KPMG, where she led the media and entertainment practice as a managing partner, serving clients including NBC Universal, Time Warner, Disney and Apple Computer.

As CFO of Interpublic Media, she will oversee all financial operations for businesses including Initiative, MAGNA Global and Universal McCann.