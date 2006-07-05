Interpublic Hires Two to CEP

Interpublic Media has hired Alex Chisholm and Mahesh Krishna to its Consumer Experience Practice in New York. Chisholm becomes VP and director of content experience analytics, and Krishna joins as VP and director of brand-experience analytics. They both will report to Stacey Lynn Koerner, president of the Consumer Experience Practice.

The Consumer Experience Practice supplies research and communications plans for Interpublic’s media agenecies including Initiative, MAGNA Global and Universal McCann.

Chisholm was formerly director of external relations for the MIT Comparative Media Studies program. Krishna was most recently a brand planner and manager with Young & Rubicam in New York.