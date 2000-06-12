The Internet is taking a bite out of broadcast news audiences. According to a study released Thursday by the Washington-based Pew Research Center for the People and the Press, 33% of Americans get their news online at least once a week, compared with 20% in 1998. Fifteen percent get news daily from the Internet, compared with 6% in 1998. By contrast, 30% of respondents say they "regularly" watch network news, down from 38% in 1998, and 56% say they watch local TV news, down from 64% in 1998. The study, however, finds "no evidence" that Internet use is depressing cable viewing, daily newspapers or radio.