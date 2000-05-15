Internet movie shot on DVCPRO
Quantum Project, a direct-to-Internet movie that premiered May 5, was shot using Panasonic's DVCPRO50 progressive-scan camcorder.
The SightSound.com and Metafilmics production, which stars John Cleese, Stephen Dorff and Fay Masterson, uses a combination of live-action footage and extensive CGI and 3-D effects.
SightSound.com Chairman and Chief Technology Officer Art Hair says the 480p Panasonic camera was selected because of Quantum Project's technical requirements: The material had to be digital to be compressed easily for the Internet and had to be progressive for display on computer monitors.
