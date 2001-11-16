Internet HDTV transmission gets a boost
Boding well for the cost-effective distribution of large, data-intensive
digital video files, transmission of uncompressed high definition TV signals in
real time over an Internet Protocol (IP) optical network was demonstrated at the
SuperComputing 2001 conference Nov. 11 in Denver.
Although large amounts of data are already being sent over proprietary or ATM
networks, IP transmission appears to be the most cost-effective method for
sending voice, video and data over the Internet.
The University of Washington, the University of Southern California
Information Sciences Institute (USC/ISI), communications services company Level
3 Communications and equipment maker Tektronix contributed resources to the
demo, held at the National Coordination Office for Information Technology
Research and Development booth.
Digital video was sent at 1.5 Gb/s (more than 25,000 times faster than a
typical computer modem) from UW's laboratories in Seattle to a receiver at the
SuperComputing 2001 exhibition hall via Level 3's IP fiber-optic network.
Tektronix provided engineering support and the technology that allowed video
processed as data packets to be sent, received and compiled.
The project is funded by the defense department's Defense Advanced Research
Project Agency Information Technology Office's (DARPA/ITO) Next-Generation
Internet (NGI) program.
