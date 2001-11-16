Internet HDTV transmission gets a boost

Boding well for the cost-effective distribution of large, data-intensive

digital video files, transmission of uncompressed high definition TV signals in

real time over an Internet Protocol (IP) optical network was demonstrated at the

SuperComputing 2001 conference Nov. 11 in Denver.

Although large amounts of data are already being sent over proprietary or ATM

networks, IP transmission appears to be the most cost-effective method for

sending voice, video and data over the Internet.

The University of Washington, the University of Southern California

Information Sciences Institute (USC/ISI), communications services company Level

3 Communications and equipment maker Tektronix contributed resources to the

demo, held at the National Coordination Office for Information Technology

Research and Development booth.

Digital video was sent at 1.5 Gb/s (more than 25,000 times faster than a

typical computer modem) from UW's laboratories in Seattle to a receiver at the

SuperComputing 2001 exhibition hall via Level 3's IP fiber-optic network.

Tektronix provided engineering support and the technology that allowed video

processed as data packets to be sent, received and compiled.

The project is funded by the defense department's Defense Advanced Research

Project Agency Information Technology Office's (DARPA/ITO) Next-Generation

Internet (NGI) program.