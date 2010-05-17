Internet Broadcasting to Manage NPG Station Sites

Web

solutions firm Internet Broadcasting (IB) is partnering with News-Press &

Gazette (NPG) on the NPG station sites. IB "will provide NPG with a strategic

mix of online products, content and services that will help create relevant and

memorable consumer experiences that engage target audiences," IB said in a

statement.

IB

will manage KESQ Palm Springs, KVIA El Paso, KRDO Colorado Springs, KJCT Grand

Junction, KIFI Idaho Falls and KTVZ Bend (Ore.).

IB's presidentand CEO, David Lebow, announced his resignation last week.

St. Louis-based

NPG owns strong news stations in typically smaller markets.

"We welcome NPG

to our growing list of media partners and look forward to working together to

enhance their online presence and drive revenue," said IB COO Jeff Kimball.

"Groups like NPG are an important part of the media landscape, and it's

rewarding and exciting to be part of their future growth."

NPG Director of

Sales Mike Meara said IB "has a proven track record" of success at the local

level online. "We are impressed with IB's technology and range of services and

look forward to seeing revenue growth and audience growth across our network

with IB," he said.

The

competition among web solutions firms to manage stations' sites is increasingly

heated. Last week, Allbritton announced it was partnering with WorldNow on itssites.

IB's

station partners include those at Hearst, McGraw-Hill and Post-Newsweek.