Internet Broadcasting to Manage NPG Station Sites
Web
solutions firm Internet Broadcasting (IB) is partnering with News-Press &
Gazette (NPG) on the NPG station sites. IB "will provide NPG with a strategic
mix of online products, content and services that will help create relevant and
memorable consumer experiences that engage target audiences," IB said in a
statement.
IB
will manage KESQ Palm Springs, KVIA El Paso, KRDO Colorado Springs, KJCT Grand
Junction, KIFI Idaho Falls and KTVZ Bend (Ore.).
IB's presidentand CEO, David Lebow, announced his resignation last week.
St. Louis-based
NPG owns strong news stations in typically smaller markets.
"We welcome NPG
to our growing list of media partners and look forward to working together to
enhance their online presence and drive revenue," said IB COO Jeff Kimball.
"Groups like NPG are an important part of the media landscape, and it's
rewarding and exciting to be part of their future growth."
NPG Director of
Sales Mike Meara said IB "has a proven track record" of success at the local
level online. "We are impressed with IB's technology and range of services and
look forward to seeing revenue growth and audience growth across our network
with IB," he said.
The
competition among web solutions firms to manage stations' sites is increasingly
heated. Last week, Allbritton announced it was partnering with WorldNow on itssites.
IB's
station partners include those at Hearst, McGraw-Hill and Post-Newsweek.
