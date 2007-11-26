Internet Broadcasting Launches State of Local Blog

Internet Broadcasting Monday launched a new blog called State of Local intended to provide perspective on the burgeoning online market for local advertising for Web publishers, advertisers and consumers.

IB has been developing and managing Web sites for more than 70 local television stations -- including those in the Hearst-Argyle Television, McGraw-Hill, Post-Newsweek Stations, NBC Universal, Cox Television and Meredith station groups -- for more than one decade, offering advertisers both local and national online advertising opportunities.

The new site features news, opinions and trend analysis authored by IB’s staff.

“Our goal is simple: to become part of the dialogue around the local Internet space,” said Arul Sundaram, IB’s vice president of business strategy, in a statement.