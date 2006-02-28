Internet Broadcasting Inks Station-Group Deal

Internet Broadcasting, a provider of local TV-station Web sites, has signed new long-term deals with three major station groups, Hearst-Argyle Television Inc., Post-Newsweek Stations Inc., and McGraw-Hill Broadcasting, to provide local and national ad sales and interactive-media applications.



Internet Broadcasting also provides local and syndicated content for stations' Web sites; it maintains all of the technological infastructure as well.



Recently, Internet Broadcasting-powered sites, including some Hearst-Argyle stations and NBC owned-and-operated outlets, have been relaunching with fresh designs featuring more-interactive elements and prominent video players.



"The importance of new and emerging media platforms for TV stations cannot be understated," Reid Johnson, founder, president and CEO of Internet Broadcasting, said in a statement. "These broadcasters had the foresight in 1999 to embrace change by partnering with us, TV broadcasters who understood the Web. Since then, we have continued to outpace the competition and shared in phenomenal growth. The signing of these partner agreements once again demonstrates their foresight."



NBC and its affiliates worked with Internet Broadcasting on the Winter Olympics Web site, which drew impressive traffic with more than 13 million unique visitors and nearly 263 million page views, according to the company.



"Internet Broadcasting has been a very successful partner, not just for TV stations' local Web sites but also on a national scale," Terry Mackin, executive VP of Hearst-Argyle Television and chairman of the NBC Affiliates' Futures Committee, said in a statement.



Internet Broadcasting publishes 73 TV station Web sites, including Cox Broadcasting, Scripps Howard and Capitol Broadcasting Company. The company also works with NBCWeatherPlus.com, Telemundo.com and AccessHollywood.com.