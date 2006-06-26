Internet Broadcasting Adds Meredith Stations

Internet Broadcasting (IB) has signed a deal with Meredith to handle five TV-station sites.

That boosts IB's stable of TV station sites to 79 in 24 of the top 25 markets. Other clients include NBC, Cox, hearst-Argyle, McGraw-Hill, Post-Newsweek, and Capitol Broadcasting.

IB will provide local and national syndicated content, online ad sales and support, and manage the sites. The two companies will also "explore new-media opportunities," says IB.